Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) announced on Saturday that it carried out air strikes in northern Iraq targeting logistics posts used by PKK terrorists.

Eighteen warplanes took off from Diyarbakir Air Base late on Friday and bombed sites used by PKK terror group for food and weapons support in Hakurk, Avasin and Qandil in northern Iraq.

Two separate rounds of air bombardments were carried out in Sirnak province near Turkey's border with Iraq after receiving an intelligence tip-off.