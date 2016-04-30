German left-wing demonstrators burned tyres and hurled fireworks and stones on Saturday in clashes with police and AfD supporters, as the right-wing party gathered for its congress near the south-western city of Stuttgart, police said.

Some 400 protesters were detained, a police spokesman said.

The demonstrators temporarily blocked access roads to the site of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's annual conference, by setting tyres on fire and forming human chains, police spokesman Lambert Maute said.

The clashes underlined growing social tensions in Germany after a record-influx of more than 1 million refugees arrived in 2015 alone.