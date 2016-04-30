Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Friday it will recall 3.53 million vehicles, most in the United States, citing passenger-side air bags that may not work properly because vehicle sensors may malfunction.

The Japanese automaker said this is the fourth recall since 2013 to address problems with occupant classification systems that may fail to properly identify adult front seat passengers.

The system may improperly classify an adult front seat passenger as a child or as an empty seat, a failure that could lead to an air bag failing to deploy in the event of a crash. Nissan has reports of three injuries linked to the issue but no fatalities.

The new recall includes vehicles from the 2013-2017 model years, including some Nissan Altima, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Sentra, Rogue, NV200, NV Taxi, Infiniti JX35/QX60, and Q50. It also includes the 2015-2016 Chevrolet City Express, built for General Motors Co by Nissan.

Nearly 3.2 million of the recalled vehicles are in the United States.

"The planned remedy varies by vehicle and will include software reprogramming in some models and hardware replacement in other models," Nissan spokesman David Reuter said. Nissan said it is currently developing its remedy plan and will begin notifying dealers in late May.