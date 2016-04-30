Local truces near Damascus and in a northern province went into effect in Syria on Friday but fighting continued on the main battlefield in Aleppo. The development follows a surge in violence the United Nations said showed "monstrous disregard" for civilian lives.

The Syrian regime described the truce as an attempt to salvage a wider "cessation of hostilities" agreement in place since February. However, exclusion of Aleppo where air strikes and shellings killed 200 civilians last week has raised fears of a long and bitter new bout of hostilities there.

The partial truce, which began from 1:00 am on Saturday, will last for 24 hours in Damascus and the Eastern Ghouta suburb outside the capital.

In the northern countryside of the coastal province of Latakia, the truce will last 72 hours.

Late on Wednesday, an air strike destroyed al-Quds hospital, which was supported by the French charity Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF), killing at least 60 people including six medics in the opposition-held Sukkari neighbourhood in Aleppo.

United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Friday that "Violence is soaring back to the levels we saw prior to the cessation of hostilities [the deal agreed between the United States and Russia in February]."