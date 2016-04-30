A mosque has been destroyed by fire overnight in the capital of the French island of Corsica, local authorities in Ajaccio said, four months after a separate mosque was plundered.

Eventhough no one was injured in the fire in Ajaccio, police are still investigating the incident as a criminal attack after finding two different evidences of fire inside the mosque.

The mosque, one of the largest prayer halls in the capital Ajaccio has suffered major damage in the fire, said Abdallah Zekri, the head of the National Observatory Against Islamophobia.

He called the authorities "to do everything to shed light on this incident in order to avoid an escalation of violence".

"This is unacceptable", Ajaccio mayor Laurent Marcangeli said and added, "those sites are not sufficiently protected."