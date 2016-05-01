WORLD
Thousands all around the world mark May Day
Thousands of people all around the world march through the streets, marking International Workers' Day.
Indonesian protesters holding banners mark May Day, May 1st, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 1, 2016

Tens of thousands of people around the world have gathered in public squares, waving banners and chanting slogans to mark International Workers' Day on Sunday, May 1.

Indonesia

Indonesian workers are calling for higher wages to improve the quality of their lives, as worries mount over a slowing economy and competition from neighbouring ASEAN countries.

There are almost 110.8 million workers in Indonesia, according to the National Central Statistics Agency (BPS) data gathered in August 2013, but almost half are low-skilled labourers.

According to the same figures, 46.93 percent have graduated from elementary school, 18.5 percent have graduated from junior highschool, and 6.83 percent of them have university degrees.

And with the regional minimum wage in Jakarta being set at IDR 3,100,000 (US$ 238) per month, workers are having a difficult time making a comfortable living.

Russia

Thousands of Russians, carrying red flags, gathered in Moscow's Red Square, which has been a traditional gathering place for protests and rallies for centuries.

Turkey

Crimea

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
