Three assailants sped up to a Bangladeshi tailor's shop by motorcycle on Saturday, dragged out the Hindu owner and hacked him to death, police said, in an attack claimed by DAESH.

Police official Abdul Jalil, quoting witnesses, said the attackers fled the scene after killing 50-year-old Nikhil Chandra Joardar outside his shop in the town of Tangail, 80 km (50 miles) northwest of the capital Dhaka.

DAESH terrorists claimed responsibility for the killing, saying the tailor committed blasphemy, the US-based monitoring service SITE said.

The attack came days after a Bangladeshi LGBT rights campaigner and his friend were killed in a similar manner in a Dhaka apartment.

The Muslim-majority nation of 160 million, has seen a surge in violent attacks over the past few months, in which liberal activists, members of minority Muslim sects and other religious groups have been targeted.

Police said they were investigating whether Joardar's killing was connected to a complaint made against him for making a derogatory comment about Prophet Mohammad.