Two car bombs killed at least 32 people and wounded 75 others in the centre of the southern Iraqi city of Samawa on Sunday, police said.

The first blast was near a local government building and the second one about 60 metres away at a bus station, police sources said.

DAESH terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Unverified online photographs showed a large plume of smoke rising above the buildings as well as burnt out cars and bodies on the ground at the site of one of the blasts, including several children. Police and firefighters carried victims on stretchers and in their arms.