US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday he hoped to make progress in talks in Geneva over the next two days towards renewing a cessation of hostilities agreement throughout Syria and resuming peace talks to end the six year war.

"The hope is we can make some progress," Kerry said at the start of a meeting with Jordan's Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh shortly after arriving in Geneva.

"These are critical hours, we look for Russia's cooperation."

The Bashar al Assad regime, a strong ally of Russia, hit civilian areas of Aleppo with nearly 30 air strikes on Saturday in the ninth day of deadly bombardments continued, killing nearly 250 people in the city since April 22. Forty children were reportedly among the dead.

Kerry's hastily arranged a visit to Geneva, following a call from UN envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, so the United States and Russia can salvage a two-month ceasefire in Syria after fierce air strikes left many civilians dead in the city of Aleppo.

Upon international condemnation of Russian air strikes targeting civilian areas and hospitals, Moscow and Washington brokered the Feb. 27 ceasefire deal, which applied to western Syria but excluded the Al Qaeda and DAESH terrorist group. World powers and the United Nations have been trying to salvage the truce.

The Syrian regime forces announced on Friday a "regime of calm," or lull in fighting, which applied to Damascus and some of its outskirts, and parts of northwestern coastal province Latakia. But it excluded Aleppo.

International Law Expert Diala Chehadeh said the regime excluded Aleppo from the ceasefire since it is "crucial for their continuity" to "spend more time in power and to guarantee that they [Assad regime] will stay in power as long as possible."

The dictatorship of Bashar al Assad and his father Hafiz al Assad has been in rule in Syria for more than 45 years.

Russia says talks underway to halt Syrian attacks on Aleppo

Russia has announced peace talks are under way to stop a surge of violence in Syria's opposition stronghold in Aleppo after the United States called a truce elsewhere in Syria be extended to the country's former commercial capital.