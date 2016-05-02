French police on Sunday clashed with protesters during a May Day parade in Paris against an imminent labour reform.

Police used tear gas on a group of nearly 300 youths and arrested three of them.

The French government has insisted on the controversial bill, which has sparked vast gatherings known as "Nuit Debout" across the country since it was declared.

The protests have spread to cities such as Toulouse, Lyon and Nantes and even exceeded the border and reached Brussels in a short time.

The purposed bill, due to be debated in parliament on Tuesday, would bring new flexibility on recruitment and layoff processes, working time and also industrial tribunal payouts which are necessary to bring down unemployment now above 10 percent, according to the government.