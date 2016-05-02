TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey shells DAESH positions in Syria, kills 34 terrorists
Turkish Army shells DAESH targets in Syria, kills 34 terrorists in retaliation to rocket attacks that hit Turkey's Kilis province.
Turkey shells DAESH positions in Syria, kills 34 terrorists
File photo shows Turkish Army howitzers during a military drill, June 18, 2014. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2016

Shelling by Turkish artillery from southern Turkey struck DAESH targets in Syria on Sunday, killing 34 terrorists, destroying six vehicles and five gun positions.

Turkish Army said the strikes were in response to the frequent rocket attacks from DAESH-controlled areas in Syria into Turkey's southern province of Kilis, which lies six kilometers from the Syrian border.

Almost 20 people have died and dozens of others have been wounded in around 50 rocket attacks that have taken place in Kilis since the beginning of 2016.

In response to the cross-border attacks, Turkish Army has carried out nearly 5,350 shellings on DAESH-controlled areas in Syria under its rules of engagement, killing almost 370 terrorists.

Recommended

Meanwhile, four coalition drones that took off from the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey's southern province of Adana hit further targets in Syria on Sunday, killing 29 DAESH terrorists.

Last week, Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that the United States will also deploy a missile system in Turkey along the country's border with Syria across from DAESH-held areas.

In the last 18 months, the US-led coalition has conducted more than 11,000 air strikes in Iraq and Syria, destroying nearly 23,000 targets.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan