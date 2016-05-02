Shelling by Turkish artillery from southern Turkey struck DAESH targets in Syria on Sunday, killing 34 terrorists, destroying six vehicles and five gun positions.

Turkish Army said the strikes were in response to the frequent rocket attacks from DAESH-controlled areas in Syria into Turkey's southern province of Kilis, which lies six kilometers from the Syrian border.

Almost 20 people have died and dozens of others have been wounded in around 50 rocket attacks that have taken place in Kilis since the beginning of 2016.

In response to the cross-border attacks, Turkish Army has carried out nearly 5,350 shellings on DAESH-controlled areas in Syria under its rules of engagement, killing almost 370 terrorists.