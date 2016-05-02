The CIA has marked the 5th anniversary of the Osama bin Laden operation by live-tweeting the raid using the hashtag #UBLRaid.

The killing of the Al Qaeda founder in May 2011 in Pakistan by US special forces was tweeted by the CIA as if it was happening in real time.

Tweets included the now famous picture of President Barack Obama and other high-ranking US officials watching matters unfold from the White House's Situation Room.

"3:39pm EDT - Usama Bin Ladin found on third floor and killed #UBLRaid," read one tweet.

The move by the CIA received both positive and negative reactions. Most of the tweets were mocking or criticising.