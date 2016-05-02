According to a report, right-wing extremism involving xenophobia, Islamophobia and anti-semitism rose sharply in Austria in 2015, as large numbers of refugees, mostly Muslim, arrived in the country, Reuters reported.

From 2014 to 2015, the number of right-wing extremism cases increased from 1,200 to 1,690, the report by Austria's domestic intelligence service BVT showed.

Austria declared in February it will allow in no more than 3,200 refugees a day, regardless of whether they intend to go to Germany or apply for asylum in Austria, and will introduce a daily limit of 80 asylum requests.

After this declaration some European countries including Italy and Germany considered this plan "unacceptable and shameless".

The Austrian plan was "shamelessly against European rules, as well as being against history, against logic and against the future," Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said last month.

The number of far-right "extremist acts" reported in 2015 - which range from hurling fireworks at refugee shelters to inciting violence on the internet - totalled 1,150 cases, up from 750 in 2014, the report also showed.