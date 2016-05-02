US Secretary of State John Kerry vowed on Monday to extend the truce to the city of Aleppo where violence continues to rise, sabotaging peace talks.

Kerry said Syria's civil war is "in many ways out of control" and that he will talk with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to push for the ceasefire to extend to Aleppo.

Violence in Aleppo threatens to break the peace talks, which are set to start again at an uncertain date, after breaking up in April when the opposition delegation walked out.

"We're getting closer to a place of understanding, but we have some work to do, and that's why we're here," Kerry said during his meeting with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir..

In and around Aleppo, a week of fighting has killed more than 250 people.