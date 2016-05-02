The Yemeni government halted direct peace talks aimed to end the country's year long civil war after Houthi rebels seized a military base north of the capital Sanaa on Saturday, two officials said on Sunday.

Several soldiers defending Umaliqa base in Amran Province were killed by Houthis who seized a large cache of weapons with a surprise assault on the facility at dawn. Soldiers at the base have been refusing to take sides between the Iran backed Houthis and Saudi backed government.

A government delegate who declined to be named said that the government has suspended the peace talks indefinitely in protest at the Houthis' recent actions and continued violations of the truce.

Yemen's foreign minister and the government's top delegate for the talks in Kuwait, Abdel Malek al Mekhlafi, said that the latest assault has caused a setback in the talks.

"We will take the appropriate position in response to the Houthi crime at the Umaliqa base in Amran for the sake of our people and country," Mekhlafi wrote on his twitter account, accusing the Houthis of "torpedoing" the talks.