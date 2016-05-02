Five medical staff were killed in an air strike which hit the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed Al Quds Hospital in the opposition-held Sukari neighbourhood of northern Syrian province of Aleppo on Saturday.

Air strikes overnight on Al Quds hospital and a nearby residential building in the opposition-held Syrian city of Aleppo killed at least 27 patients and staff, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Two doctors, three nurses and a dentist died during the attack and left the city with a maximum of 2-3 months worth of medical supplies.

The hospital was helping around 5,000 patients a day with its 8 doctors and 28 nurses.

The last paediatrician in the city, Muhammed Wasim Maaz, was killed in the attack. Now, only 25 doctors are left to treat at least 250,000 people.

The city is now the main battle ground in the Syrian conflict, as it was excluded from the partial ceasefire which has come into effect in most parts of Syria.

Air strikes conducted by Syrian regime and its ally Russia have mainly targeted hospitals, clinics, water supplies and civilian households without discrimination.

People of Syria's second largest city have been calling for help, but no one has come to their aid. Most residents have fled to neighbouring Turkey, but those who remain, live in fear in their own homes.

More than 250 civilians were killed in the last week's attacks on Aleppo. As the death toll continues to rise, hope to end the five-year-old war is fading away.

Partial Ceasefire

The US is asking for Russias cooperation to renew the cessation of hostility deal in Syria, as the ceasefire excluded Aleppo due to Syrian regime's refusal of including the city in the deal.