The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by business groups to a trendsetting Seattle law that will raise the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour, leaving in place a lower court's decision to uphold the ordinance.

The law, which took effect in April 2015, requires businesses in Seattle with more than 500 employees nationwide to raise their minimum wage to $15 by 2018. Smaller companies have until 2021 to do so.

Seattle was the first major US city to commit to such a high basic wage amid pressure from unions and workers' rights groups. The move has since been followed to varying degrees by cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles as well as by state lawmakers in California and New York.

The International Franchise Association's 2014 lawsuit took issue with the Seattle law's treatment of local franchises as subsidiaries of brand parents such as McDonald's or Burger King rather than independent businesses, meaning they had to comply by the earlier deadline.