US presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused China of "raping" the US, criticising China's trade policy.

"We can't continue to allow China to rape our country, and that's what we're doing," he told a campaign rally on Sunday.

"We're going to turn it around, and we have the cards, don't forget it," he added. "We have a lot of power with China."

He previously said in a rally in Indiana that China was responsible for "the greatest theft in the history of the world".

He has used for the first time the word "rape" in the context of China and trade. Mr. Trump had previously proposed to build a border with Mexico after referring to Mexicans as "rapists" and drug runners along with many inflammatory comments.

US television network NBC Universal later ended its relationship with Donald Trump over his derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants.

His comments triggered anti-Trump protests and one of them took place during the annual May Day rallies in California.

Mr Trump has repeatedly accused China of manipulating its currency to make its exports more competitive on the global market. This, he says, has badly damaged US businesses and workers.

He promises in his campaign manifesto to "cut a better deal with China that helps American businesses and workers compete".