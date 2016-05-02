Puerto Rico's financial crisis deepened Sunday as Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla announced the US commonwealth would default on $422 million in debt.

The governor said that San Juan can't pay creditors when it needs to fund public sector salaries, health and education budgets, which, if neglected, could unleash a "humanitarian crisis."

Puerto Rico has been locked in recession for a decade, and already defaulted on some debt payments at the beginning of the year.

Despite sweeping spending cuts and some policy reforms, it has not been able to stop the deterioration of its budget deficit.

Garcia Padilla says he does not want a bailout but simply legal ability to restructure existing debt.

But in order to do so, the US territory in the Caribbean needs the Congress in Washington to act, and it will not for partisan political reasons, the governor said.

"This was a painful decision. We would have preferred to have had a legal framework to restructure our debts in an orderly manner," he said in a somber televised address.

"I have had to make a choice, and I made a choice," he added.

"I have decided that your basic needs are more important than anything else," he told the territory's 3.5 million residents.