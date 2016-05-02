Australian tech entrepreneur Craig Wright said in a BBC interview on Monday that he was the creator of digital currency Bitcoin.

The revelation ended years of speculation about alias Satoshi Nakamoto who was known as the founder of the company.

Wright provided technical proof to back up his claim which was also backed by prominent members of the Bitcoin community.

"I was the main part of it, but other people helped me," the BBC quoted Wright as saying.

The tech entrepreneur has revealed his identity to three media outlets, BBC, GQ and the Economist.

The Economist said it was not completely convinced.

"Our conclusion is that Mr Wright could well be Mr Nakamoto, but that important questions remain," it said.