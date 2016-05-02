WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Baghdad
Three bomb blasts in Baghdad leave at least 14 people dead and 30 wounded.
Smoke rises from a car bomb attack in the Saydiya district of southern Baghdad, Iraq, May 2, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2016

Three bombs went off in and around Baghdad on Monday, killing at least 14 people, including Shiite Muslims conducting an annual pilgrimage inside the capital, police and medical sources said.

The largest blast, for which DAESH claimed responsibility, from a parked car bomb in the Saydiya District of southern Baghdad, killed 11 people and wounded 30, the sources said.

At least a few of the casualties were pilgrims passing through the area on their way to the shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, a great-grandson of the Prophet Mohammad.

Explosives planted on the ground in Tarmiya, 25 km north of Baghdad, killed two and wounded six, while a roadside bomb in Khalisa - a town 30 km south of the city - left one dead and two wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for smaller attacks, but DAESH terrorists fighting Iraqi forces in the north and west regularly target security personnel and Shiite civilians.

A suicide attack on Saturday claimed by DAESH killed at least 19 people in Baghdad.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
