Three bombs went off in and around Baghdad on Monday, killing at least 14 people, including Shiite Muslims conducting an annual pilgrimage inside the capital, police and medical sources said.

The largest blast, for which DAESH claimed responsibility, from a parked car bomb in the Saydiya District of southern Baghdad, killed 11 people and wounded 30, the sources said.

At least a few of the casualties were pilgrims passing through the area on their way to the shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, a great-grandson of the Prophet Mohammad.