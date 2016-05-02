Iran's President Hassan Rouhani announced on Monday that Iran and South Korea have decided to increase their annual trade volume to $18 billion, after meeting South Korean President Park Geun-Hye.

"The two sides decided to increase by three times the current trade volume of around $6 billion (5.2 billion euros) to $18 billion," Rouhani said in a joint televised press conference.

"We also spoke about tourism, direct flights between Seoul and Tehran, and Korean investment in Iranian tourism infrastructure, including building hotels," he added.

Seoul seeks new markets to restore its decline in export revenues. Park's three-day visit comes just months after the sanctions crippling Iran's economy were lifted in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme.

Iran and South Korea established diplomatic relations in 1962 and since then Park is the first South Korean president to visit Iran.

Park, who is accompanied by several ministers and a 230-strong business delegation, will also be received by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The two countries have pledged to develop their relations in the energy sector.