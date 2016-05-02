Turkey's government spokesman said on Monday security forces had prevented 85 "major incidents" in the country since January, including live bombs.

Speaking a day after the sixth suicide bombing to hit a Turkish city this year, Numan Kurtulmus told reporters at a briefing in Ankara that Turkey is making "great efforts in the struggle against terror."

"We have prevented 85 major incidents since January. Forty-nine of those included live bombs," Kurtulmus said.

A number of bombings have struck cities all over Turkey in the past year, including two suicide attacks carried out by the DAESH terrorist group in Istanbul which killed German, Iranian and Israeli tourists.

Another DAESH attack in the capital Ankara last year also targeted a rally primarily attended by supporters of the HDP and other pro-Kurdish organisations, leaving over 100 dead.