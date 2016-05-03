WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rescue teams pull baby out 72 hours after building collapses
One year old baby survives under rubble for three days after building collapsed in Kenya.
Rescue workers react during the search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi, Kenya, May 1, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2016

Rescue workers pulled out a one-year-old girl from the rubble of a building in Kenya's capital on Tuesday morning more than 72 hours after it collapsed following heavy rain, the Kenya Red Cross said.

"She was rescued and was severely dehydrated. She is currently receiving medical attention at Kenyatta National Hospital," Red Cross spokeswoman Arnolda Shiundu told Reuters, adding that the girl was rescued at about 4am.

Officials have put the death toll so far at 21. Aid workers had said on Monday that the chances of finding more survivors was unlikely after the building fell down on Friday night.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
