A fire destroyed about 50 shelters on Tuesday in a camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar's western Rakhine State, a witness said.

The witness, Khin Maung Myint, said that the fire broke out at the Baw Du Pha 2 camp near the state capital, Sittwe.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and were treating some of the injured, he added. The cause of the fire is still not known.

Typically, the shelters that were destroyed in the fire can hold up to six families.

Authorities in the area have not yet commented on the incident.

Camps in the region mostly shelter members of Rohingya Muslim community who were displaced by unrest between Buddhists and Muslims that left hundreds dead in 2012.

Myanmar's Rohingya population is stateless and thousands have fled persecution and poverty, often by boat to other parts of Southeast Asia.