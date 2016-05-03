WORLD
Hungary to hold refugee quota referundum
Hungary plans to hold a referendum in fall of 2016 as the Supreme Court clears way for refugee quotas referendum.
Syrian refugees cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2016

Hungary's Supreme Court cleared the way for a government-initiated referendum on a European Union plan for a quota for the resettlement of refugees and asylum seekers.

The referendum is planned to be held in September or early October, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief said on Tuesday.

The vote is an attempt by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to confirm political support for his already popular anti-immigrant position.

The referendum question is: "Do you want the European Union to prescribe the mandatory settlement of non-Hungarian citizens in Hungary even without the consent of parliament?"

Orban said earlier that a "no" vote would be "in favour of Hungary's independence."

The Supreme Court declared its decision on Tuesday after four appeals were launched against the National Election Committee's February decision certifying the referendum question.

Prime Minister's cabinet chief Antal Rogan said that after parliament approves the plan, President Janos Ader will have to set the date for the referendum, and added that it is an "issue of national sovereignty."

The referendum will be valid if turnout is above 50 percent.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
