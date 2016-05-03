The European Union said uncertainty before next month's referendum on EU membership may hurt British economic growth this year but it shied away from any comment on Tuesday on what may happen if Britain quits the bloc.

In its latest round of economic forecasts, the European Commission, the bloc's executive, predicted GDP growth in Britain of 1.8 percent this year and 1.9 percent the next.

That was slightly higher than the eurozone, but down on last year's British growth of 2.3 percent and on the 2.1 percent for 2016 and 2017 that it forecast for Britain in February, before Prime Minister David Cameron set the referendum for June 23.

"Risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside, reflecting less favorable external demand and uncertainty in the lead-up to the June referendum," the Commission report said. It also said the uncertainty posed a risk to eurozone economic growth, which posted a surprise 0.6 percent surge in the first quarter.

The Brussels-based Commission was at pains to stress, however, that it was making no prediction for what might happen to either the British or eurozone economies if Britain leaves the EU - a process that would be begun by the vote next month but would only be completed after negotiations taking a least two years.