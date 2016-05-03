Spain's King Felipe dissolved the parliament on Tuesday and announced a repeat national election for June 26, after inconclusive elections in December.

Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy turned down a chance to form new government after the elections, in which his People's Party emerged victorious but lost its majority.

The re-run is not expected to herald a major shift in voting patterns, opinion polls show, likely forcing bickering leaders to once again try to forge a coalition.

"Let's hope we've all learned our lesson and that the next parliament reaches an agreement (on forming a government) as soon as possible," speaker Patxi Lopez told a news conference, confirming the king had signed the election decree.

Conducted against a backdrop of economic hardship and with a political elite tainted by accusations of corruption, December's election marked the end of the dominance of the two traditional parties, the PP and the Socialists, that have governed Spain since its transition back to democracy in the mid-1970s.

Their power base was eroded by the emergence of two newcomers, anti-austerity Podemos (We Can) and centrist Ciudadanos (Citizens).

During negotiations the quartet of party leaders failed to bridge significant policy gaps, including how to manage the economy and how to soothe an independence drive in regional powerhouse Catalonia.