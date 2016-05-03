The United States Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Monday that the NATO alliance is rotating four battalions of troops through eastern member states, in the latest proposal by allies to guard against aggressive behaviour by Russia.

Carter acknowledged NATO deliberations included the deployment of the four battalions to Poland and the Baltic states.

The Baltic states which joined NATO in 2004 - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - have called for greater presence of the alliance in the region to counter developing threats from Russia.

Tensions peaked when Russia annexed the Crimea Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Carter told reporters, on his three-day trip to Germany, that the deployment is "one of the options that's being discussed." He declined to go into detail on the deliberations by the alliance.

"We're obviously involved in those discussions. I just don't want to get out in front of where that goes," Carter said.

According to American officials, the US aims to reassure allies and deter any aggressive moves by Russia.