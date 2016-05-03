The United Nations said on Tuesday that the UN special envoy to Yemen met delegates of warring parties separately in a bid to restart peace negotiations after a walkout by the government.

Fragile peace talks that launched on April 21, resulted with a quit by government on Sunday because of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels' seizure of one of the few government army bases in the northern mountains.

Foreign Minister and head of the delegation to the negotiation, Abdulmalek al Mekhlafi, said that the suspension will be maintained "until guarantees for compliance were provided" and there would be no further breaches of the ceasefire.

It came just a day after rival delegations held their first face-to-face meetings in a bid to end a conflict that killed more than 6,400 people and displaced some 2.8 million, since March last year.

The envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed met both government and rebel delegations late on Monday to find a solution to the dispute over the seizure of the Al Amaliqa Base on Saturday.