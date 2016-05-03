WORLD
UN Yemen envoy meets sides separately
The UN special envoy to Yemen Cheikh Ahmed meets with warring side separately to revive troubled peace talks.
UN special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed attends a news conference in Kuwait City, Kuwait April 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2016

The United Nations said on Tuesday that the UN special envoy to Yemen met delegates of warring parties separately in a bid to restart peace negotiations after a walkout by the government.

Fragile peace talks that launched on April 21, resulted with a quit by government on Sunday because of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels' seizure of one of the few government army bases in the northern mountains.

Foreign Minister and head of the delegation to the negotiation, Abdulmalek al Mekhlafi, said that the suspension will be maintained "until guarantees for compliance were provided" and there would be no further breaches of the ceasefire.

It came just a day after rival delegations held their first face-to-face meetings in a bid to end a conflict that killed more than 6,400 people and displaced some 2.8 million, since March last year.

The envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed met both government and rebel delegations late on Monday to find a solution to the dispute over the seizure of the Al Amaliqa Base on Saturday.

A ceasefire between warring sides began on April 11.

Commanders appeared to have put up no resistance as the rebels overran the base in Amran Province, nearly all of which is under their control, tribal and military sources said.

Despite a Saudi-led military intervention in support of the government launched in March last year, the rebels and their allies still control the capital, as well as much of the northern and central mountains and the Red Sea coast.

