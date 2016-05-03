United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has called on the warring parties in the conflict in Syria to put a cessation of hostilites agreement urgently "back on track," with regime rocket fire killing at least three more civilians overnight in Aleppo despite the ceasefire being formally extended.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday that Secretary General Ban was profoundly concerned about the intolerable suffering, death and destruction in and around Aleppo.

Reiterating Ban's words, Dujarric stressed the importance of all regional and international actors concerned with the conflict, especially Russia, the United States and the International Syria Support Group - which is supporting the current UN-mediated intra-Syrian talks - to support the political transition process in Syria.

"The collapse of the cessation of hostilities will only bring more violence, death and destruction while further weakening efforts to find a negotiated solution to this brutal war," Dujarric said.

On Monday the Syrian regime announced a 48-hours unilateral ceasefire around Damascus and opposition strongholds following an intense diplomatic push by the US.

However, although the delivery of humanitarian aid was allowed in regime-besieged areas on Monday, intense bombardament and fighting which have killed hundreds in recent weeks in Aleppo have stalled peace talks aimed at ending the conflict.

One of the few remaining hospitals in Aleppo, which was supported by the international aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF), was hit by regime forces last week, further undermining the deal. The air strike killed at least 50 people in the hospital along with the last pediatrician in the city.

Regime air strikes also targeted a main road, which is the only route out from the opposition held east, on Sunday. The oppostion warned that if the route is blocked nearly 200,000 residents would be trapped in the area, without access to basic necessities.

The "cessation of hostilities" deal aimed at ending six years of conflict in Syria was brokered by the UN in February. Yet intense bombardaments on opposition held civilian areas have begun once again.