Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa will likely slow this year to its weakest in nearly two decades, hurt by a slump in commodity prices, the Ebola virus outbreak and drought, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

In its African Economic Outlook, the IMF said the region would likely grow 3 percent this year - the lowest rate since 1999 - after expanding by 3.4 percent in 2015.

Growth was seen recovering to 4 percent next year, helped by a slight recovery in commodity prices, and the Fund said it was still optimistic about the region's prospects in the longer term.

"However, to realise this potential, a substantial policy reset is critical in many cases," the Fund said.

Affected countries needed to contain fiscal deficits as the reduction in revenue from the commodities sector was expected to persist, it added.