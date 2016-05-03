TÜRKİYE
Parliament commission passes bill lifting MPs' immunity
Turkish parliamentary commission approves a bill removing immunity from prosecution from nearly quarter of the country's lawmakers.
File photo shows the Grand National Assembly of Turkey during a session. / TRT World and Agencies
May 3, 2016

A Turkish parliamentary commission has approved a bill late on Monday to remove immunity from prosecution from nearly a quarter of the country's lawmakers.

The proposal would amend the constitution with a temporary clause.

Turkish lawmakers are immune from prosecution while in office. The police can file "dossiers" against politicians, which can lead to a legal process once they cease to be members of parliament.

Some 136 deputies of 550 have had criminal proceedings lodged against them. There are 619 dossiers in total which would lead a legal process.

Turkey's governing AK Party submitted the bill on April 12.

The debate on immunities began when members of HDP were accused of making statements supporting the PKK terror group.

