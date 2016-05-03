POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Kosovo becomes a member of UEFA despite dissent from Serbia
Kosovo accepted as member of European soccer's governing body UEFA, paving way for FIFA application, despite opposition from neighbouring Serbia.
Kosovo becomes a member of UEFA despite dissent from Serbia
Members of the Kosovo media team celebrate outside the convention centre where the European football group UEFA admitted Kosovo as its newest member in Budapest, Hungary on May 3, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2016

Kosovo was accepted as a member of UEFA on Tuesday, becoming the 55th member of European soccer's governing body despite strong opposition from neighbouring Serbia, from which it declared independence in 2008.

UEFA's annual Congress voted by 28 votes to 24 to accept Kosovo's application. Two votes were declared invalid.

Kosovo journalists outside the hall cheered the decision, which means teams from Kosovo can enter European club and national team competitions and paves the way for the republic to apply for FIFA membership.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci wrote on his Facebook page: "Kosovo in UEFA! The best news for countless fans in our republic. Now we will play in international championships, some games will be won some will be lost but no one will ever keep us out from green fields."

Recommended

Before the vote, Serbian FA president Tomislav Karadzic had urged the Congress to reject the application, saying it was a case of politics interfering with sport.

"This is a political, not a footballing proposal," he said "We are facing a stern test, we must say no to politics, no to divisions that are maybe detrimental.

"It would create tumult in the region and open a Pandora's box throughout Europe."

Kosovo will apply next week to join global soccer body FIFA and could play in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers if accepted.

Kosovo were granted permission two years ago to play friendly matches but with restrictions, which included a ban on displaying national symbols or play national anthems at games.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding