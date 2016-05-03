Stealing a small amount of food should not be considered as crime if you really need it, according to Italy's highest court, which has acquitted a man who attempted to steal 4.08 euros worth food from a supermarket.

Ukrainian national Roman Ostriakov was living rough in the northern Italian city of Genoa in 2011 when he was caught trying to steal some cheese and sausage worth 4.07 euros ($4.71) from a supermarket.

He was found guilty of theft and sentenced to six months in jail and a handed a 100-euro fine.