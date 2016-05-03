Israel on Tuesday destroyed the West Bank home of a Palestinian who was allegedly involved in the murder of an Israeli couple in the Israeli-occupied territories last October.

Ziad Amer, the father of suspected killer Zeid, stated dozens of Israeli vehicles raided the town of Nablus early on Tuesday and destroyed the family's apartment.

"They destroyed interior walls and closed off our home," he said,

He said his appeal to the Israeli Supreme Court against the decision to destroy his home was rejected.