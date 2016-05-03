American macroeconomic data may have been "leaked" before their official release, the European Central Bank (ECB) claimed in a report Monday.

The bank said information about seven out of a total of 21 key economic indicators with the potential to move the stock market led to "substantial informed trading" in the market.

Experts looked at price movements in the US stock market indexes half hour before the release of the data between January 2008 and March 2014.