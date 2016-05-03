BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
ECB claims US macroeconomic data may have been 'leaked'
European Central Bank (ECB) report says some traders might have private information about macroeconomic fundamentals from the US macroeconomic data being 'leaked' before its official announcement.
ECB claims US macroeconomic data may have been 'leaked'
European Central Bank (ECB) sign is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2016

American macroeconomic data may have been "leaked" before their official release, the European Central Bank (ECB) claimed in a report Monday.

The bank said information about seven out of a total of 21 key economic indicators with the potential to move the stock market led to "substantial informed trading" in the market.

Experts looked at price movements in the US stock market indexes half hour before the release of the data between January 2008 and March 2014.

Recommended

"The pre-announcement price drift accounts on average for about half of the total price adjustment. These results imply that some traders have private information about macroeconomic fundamentals," the report said.

The ECB said the leaked data included information regarding consumer confidence, existing and pending home sales, preliminary GDP reports, industrial production and non-manufacturing and manufacturing indexes.

The ECB estimates more than $20 million could have been made by using the information and trading on the Standard&Poor;'s 500 Index futures alone, since 2008.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B