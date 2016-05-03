DAESH terrorists killed a US Navy SEAL in northern Iraq on Tuesday after blasting through but failing to overrun a town in the Peshmerga controlled area, officials said.

The dead man was the third American to be killed in direct combat since the launch of the 2014 US campaign to degrade and destroy the terrorist group.

"It is a combat death, of course, and a very sad loss," US Defence Secretary Ash Carter told reporters during a trip to Germany.

A US defence official announced that the deceased man was a Navy SEAL. The SEALs are considered to be among the most able of US special operations forces and capable of taking on dangerous missions.

A senior official within the Peshmerga forces facing DAESH in northern Iraq said the man had been killed near the town of Tel Isqof, around 28 kilometres (17 miles) from Mosul.

DAESH occupied the town at dawn but were driven out later in the day by Peshmerga forces. A US military official said the coalition had helped the Peshmerga with air support from F-15 jets and drones.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the man was killed "by direct fire" from DAESH.

Carter's spokesman, Peter Cook, said the incident took place during a DAESH attack on a Peshmerga position some 3-5 km behind the forward line.

Good terrorist, bad terrorist