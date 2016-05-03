The French government's hotly contested labour reform bill finally reaches parliament on Tuesday, having sparked two months of street protests that have often turned violent.

With 12 months to go until the presidential election, the bill is likely to be the last of its size to be introduced by Socialist President Francois Hollande's government.

It also has the unenviable record of being the reform that has brought the most Socialist supporters onto the streets during Hollande's difficult time in office.

On Tuesday, as lawmakers begin to examine the bill, unions and student organisations are expected to hold another demonstration at the National Assembly.

The government has already watered down the bill in the face of the protests, but unions still consider it "unacceptable" and want it withdrawn.

Since March 9, hundreds of thousands of protesters in cities around France have denounced what they see as a pro-business reform that will erode the cherished rights of French workers on full-time contracts.

The government has billed the reform as an attempt to tackle the issue that has plagued Hollande's time in office - chronic unemployment, which stands at 10 percent.

Opposition to the bill also inspired the "Nuit Debout," or "Up All Night" movement, which has grown to encompass a range of causes.

Police and the government believe "troublemakers" have mingled with the protesters to foment clashes with riot police. Demonstrators on the other hand accuse the police of heavy-handedness which they claim is fuelling the violence.

Participation reached its peak on March 31 with nearly 400,000 people on the streets. In demonstrations on Thursday, those numbers had fallen to 170,000.