Israeli warplanes launched a number of raids on several positions in the Gaza Strip late Wednesday, eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

Israeli F-16 jets targeted the Dahaniya area and the outskirt of Rafah border crossing with two missiles; no casualties were reported.

Also, eyewitnesses said that Israeli jets targeted an empty plot with two missiles in Rafah city as well as a similar position in the northern part of the Strip. Again, no casualties were reported.

The air raids came after Israeli shells targeted several positions on the border with the Strip, including some points belonging to Hamas. The Palestinian group held Israel responsible for "military escalation" along the borders.