WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen's warring parties to resume peace talks, envoy says
UN Yemen envoy says peace talks between Yemen's warring parties will resume in Kuwait on Wednesday after a protest walkout by the Yemeni government delegation.
Yemen's warring parties to resume peace talks, envoy says
United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed (C) arrives to give a press conference at the Information ministry in Kuwait City on April 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2016

The UN-backed peace talks to end Yemen's civil war will resume on Wednesday after they were suspended by the Yemeni government in protest at a Houthi assault on a military base in the capital Sanaa on Sunday.

Buttressed by a truce which had been largely holding since April 10, the talks in Kuwait had been inching ahead before their suspension and the Houthis said Saudi Arabia had on Saturday released 40 Yemeni prisoners.

"The participants will convene tomorrow, Wednesday, in a joint work session to follow up with the agreed agenda," a statement by UN special envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, said late on Tuesday.

The statement also said the committee monitoring the cessation of hostilities would issue a report in 72 hours about the violence of recent days and issue recommendations for all sides to stick to.

Recommended

Despite a Saudi-led military intervention in support of the government launched in March last year, the rebels and their allies still control the capital, as well as much of the northern and central mountains and the Red Sea coast.

The Iran-allied Houthis and Yemen's Saudi-backed exiled government are trying to broker a peace via talks in Kuwait and ease a humanitarian crisis in the Arab world's poorest country, where the conflict has drawn in regional powers and killed at least 6,000 people.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit