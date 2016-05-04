The UN-backed peace talks to end Yemen's civil war will resume on Wednesday after they were suspended by the Yemeni government in protest at a Houthi assault on a military base in the capital Sanaa on Sunday.

Buttressed by a truce which had been largely holding since April 10, the talks in Kuwait had been inching ahead before their suspension and the Houthis said Saudi Arabia had on Saturday released 40 Yemeni prisoners.

"The participants will convene tomorrow, Wednesday, in a joint work session to follow up with the agreed agenda," a statement by UN special envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, said late on Tuesday.

The statement also said the committee monitoring the cessation of hostilities would issue a report in 72 hours about the violence of recent days and issue recommendations for all sides to stick to.