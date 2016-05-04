The Second Hospital of Beijing Armed Police Corps has temporarily closed its doors to new patients after a scandal over the death of a college student who had sought experimental cancer treatment at the hospital, state media reported on Wednesday.

The hospital has stopped new admissions, a day after the health ministry launched an investigation into the hospital, according to state-run People's Daily.

Wei Zexi, 21, who developed a rare form of cancer, found information about the disease on the domestic search engine Baidu Inc which is being probed over the case.

Wei had searched Baidu for the best place for treatment, finding a department under the Second Hospital of Beijing Armed Police Corps that offered an experimental treatment.

The student later went to the hospital for treatment, but died last month due to the experimental treatment that ultimately failed.

Before he died, Wei accused Baidu of promoting false medical information and the hospital for misleading advertisements that claimed a high success rate for the treatment.

The search engine Baidu said it deeply regretted Wei's death and would cooperate fully with the investigation in a statement.