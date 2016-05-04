Turkey will keep responding to rocket fire from Syria which hits the southern border town of Kilis, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, warning DAESH would suffer greater losses if it keeps targeting the town.

Kilis, just across the border from a region of northern Syria controlled by the DAESH terrorist group, has been hit frequently by rocket fire in recent weeks.

Turkey has taken additional military measures after suffering more than 50 artillery attacks from DAESH-controlled territory in Syria since January, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said last week during a meeting of the governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the Parliament.

Turkish media reports said that at least 20 people have been killed and scores of others wounded in Kilis since the beginning of the year from repeated rocket attacks.

A car bomb explosion has killed two police officers and injured 22 others, including four civilians in front of a police headquarter in Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep on Sunday.

The United States will also deploy a rocket launcher system in Turkey along its Syrian border across which DAESH-held areas have been laying as part of a strategy to seal off an area around the Syrian town of Manbij, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying on April 26.