Thousands of people gathered for a protest on Tuesday in Skopje, the capital city of Macedonia, after President Gjorge Ivanov announced a decision last week to grant presidential pardons and halted criminal proceedings against dozens of people, including high-ranking politicians, accused in a wiretapping scandal that has gripped Macedonia for months.

The protest first began in the capital, but then spread to other cities of Macedonia. Demonstrators demanded the resignation of President Ivanov.

Last week seven people, including five police officers, were injured and 13 people were arrested after demonstrations in Skopje.

The early election, originally agreed for April 24 , was postponed in February to June 5, is part of a EU-brokered agreement to solve the country's seething political feud.

President Ivanov said last week that he stood by his decision to grant pardons to 56 officials in the scandal despite days of street protests and mounting national and international calls to change his mind.

Ivanov also called for national reconciliation, saying the wiretapping scandal that sparked the crisis "has resulted in endless (acts) of hatred and recrimination."