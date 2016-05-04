The US Transportation Department confirmed on Wednesday that automakers will recall another 35 million to 40 million US air bag inflators installed by Takata Corp by 2019.

The confirmation follows a report by Reuters Tuesday about the expansion of the largest-ever US auto safety recall. Previously, 14 automakers had recalled 24 million vehicles with 28.8 million inflators linked to at least 11 deaths and more than 100 injuries.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officials said Tesla Motors Inc, Fisker Automotive and Jaguar Land Rover will recall Takata air bag inflators, bringing the automakers involved to 17, including Honda Motor Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

NHTSA said the decision "follows the agency's confirmation of the root cause behind the inflators' propensity to rupture."

Takata must file new defect reports covering 35-40 million additional inflators by May 16 that will lead to recalls. The expansions mean all Takata ammonium nitrate-based propellant driver and passenger frontal air bag inflators without a chemical drying agent, known as a desiccant, will be recalled.

The new recalls, to be prioritised by age and risk of exposure to high humidity and phased in through 2019, come as automakers seek enough replacement parts to meet the current demand for recalls.

There are no deaths linked to the new inflators being recalled, and agency officials said at a briefing they did not believe there were injuries linked to them either.