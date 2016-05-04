WORLD
2 MIN READ
Attackers hack villagers to death in DR Congo
Attackers armed with machetes raided a village and hacked at least 16 civilians to death in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Attackers hack villagers to death in DR Congo
People gather in Beni, in the North Kivu province of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, after five people were killed in an attack blamed on Ugandan rebels. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2016

The UN and local officials said on Wednesday that assailants armed with machetes hacked at least 16 civilians to death in a nighttime raid at a village in the volatile east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Between 8 pm and 10 pm (1900 GMT and 2100 GMT), the enemy managed to get past army positions and kill peaceful residents in their homes, slashing their throats," he said.

"The 16 bodies are in front of me, killed by machete or axe."

Also, General Jean Baillaud, the military chief of the UN mission in the DR Congo MONUSCO, said there were 17 dead.

Recommended

However, he was not able to confirm if the assailants were Ugandan rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), who frequently launch attacks in the region.

The region has suffered several turmoil for two decades, ignited by local armed groups and others committing ethnic-related violence, or disputes over land and area's mineral resources.

"Around 8 pm, we heard people shouting and the sound of bullets," said Adona Lesse, head of Eringeti village, adding that a search was continuing for more possible victims.

Since 2014, more than 500 people have been killed by the ADF rebels accused of launching several bloody attacks on civilians in Beni and neighbouring Ituri region, the United Nations said.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit