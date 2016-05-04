Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull stated on Wednesday that he would call for an election to be held on the second of July as he introduces a budget plan aimed at creating jobs and spurring growth.

"You can expect there to be an election on the second of July," Turnbull said in an interview on Australia Broadcasting Corp radio, adding that he would call the poll "between now and the 11th of May."

Turnbull also said on Channel 9 TV that he was confident that the Australian people would give his ruling party another term.

The PM's budget plan, which could provide more support Turnbull's liberal party, is also seen as a key test for his economic leadership.

Turnbull says he plans to use a political deadlock over industrial relations to dissolve parliament and balance public finances after years of deficits.

On Tuesday, introducing the new the Federal Budget for "extraordinary times," Treasurer Scott Morrison announced the new jobs called "PATH, Prepare, Trial and Hone" aimed at "giving a go" to vulnerable young people.