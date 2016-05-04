The European Commission proposed a system to distribute asylum seekers across the EU on Wednesday with the aim of easing the load on states like Greece and Italy, but drew immediate condemnation from governments in Eastern Europe.

The EU executive published legislative proposals to reform the "Dublin system" of EU asylum rules that includes a "fairness mechanism" under which each of the 28 states would be assigned a percentage quota of asylum seekers that it would be expected to handle.

The quotas would reflect national population and wealth and, if a country found itself handling 50 percent more than its due share, it could relocate people elsewhere in the bloc. States could refuse to take people for a year, but only if they pay another country 250,000 euros for each refugee.

"There is no a la carte solidarity in this Union," the Commission's First Vice President Frans Timmermans told reporters. "This is a way to be able to show solidarity in a situation where ... you are not able to take the refugees which were allocated to you."

But at a meeting in Prague, ministers from Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic all repeated their opposition to the idea of relocation.

"It makes no sense, it violates EU member states' rights," Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters.

Hungary's foreign minister called it "blackmail."

A two-year emergency relocation scheme was set up last year as Greece struggled to cope with the chaotic arrival of nearly one million people, many of them Syrian refugees, most of whom reached Germany. It was agreed over the furious objections of several central and eastern states, two of whom, Hungary and Slovakia, are contesting the quota system in the EU courts.

In fact, only 1,441 asylum seekers have been relocated out of the 160,000 allowed for under the current temporary scheme.

The proposals, which also include measures to speed up the process of handling asylum claims and tighter controls on the movements of refugees themselves, need backing from governments and the European Parliament - a process that officials expect to be an uphill battle and involve many amendments.

Germany, the bloc's main paymaster and destination for the bulk of refugees crossing the Mediterranean, has pushed hard for a permanent relocation system and has voiced frustration with the refusal of governments in the east who benefit the most from EU subsidies to take in asylum seekers.