Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday that a request by the country's top prosecutor to investigate her for alleged obstruction of justice was based on outright lies by a former Workers Party senator.

"Any opening of an investigation I am sure will show that Senator Delcidio do Amaral was lying," Rousseff told reporters after announcing the annual financial subsidy plan for agriculture.

Brazil's top prosecutor requested that Rousseff be investigated for trying to obstruct a sweeping corruption investigation involving state-run oil firm Petrobras, local media reported earlier on Tuesday.