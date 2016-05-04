Relative calm prevailed in Aleppo after the United States and Russia have agreed to extend a cessation of hostilities in Syria to include the war torn city after nearly two weeks of violence killed hundreds.

A resident in the opposition held eastern part of the city said although jets were flying overnight, there were none of the intense raids seen during more than 10 days of intense aerial bombing.

US State Department spokesman Mark Tonersaid in a statement that it is critical that Russia redoubles efforts to press Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad to comply with the new arrangement while Washington does its part with Syrian opposition forces.

"Our objective remains, and has always been, a single nationwide cessation of hostilities covering all of Syria - not a series of local truces," Toner said.

Since the cessation of hostilities went into effect at midnight in Syria, "we have seen an overall decrease in violence in these areas, even though there have been reports of continued fighting in some locations," Toner said.

Another statement followed Toner's words urging collaboration with the political processing Syria. UN political chief Jeffrey Feltman invited "parties to abide by this immediately and comprehensively" and stressed the necessity of increased aid deliveries in the area.

"In order to be credible the next round of negotiations should be supported by tangible progress on the ground in terms of a consolidated cessation of hostilities and increased humanitarian access." Toner said.

The ceasefire has been welcomed by the regime and prominent opposition groups.